BELGRADE, Mont. - A crash near Belgrade killed a Washington man Saturday afternoon.
According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2005 Nissan Altima was eastbound on I-90 when it left the roadway, drove through the median and across the westbound lane.
The car then rolled over, ejecting the driver.
MHP says the driver, a 27-year-old from Fircrest, Washington, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
An investigation is ongoing and speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.
