WHITEHALL, Mont. - One person was killed and one person was injured in a crash involving a school bus near Whitehall, Mont. around 7 a.m. Monday.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report a car was going around a sharp right hand corner westbound on Highway 2 when it crossed the center lines and hit a school bus head-on coming from the opposite direction.
Both vehicles stopped in the middle of the roadway shortly after the crash.
MHP said the 52-year-old male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 35 female passenger was injured. She was hospitalized at St. James Healthcare.
The 29-year-old female bus driver and a 7-year-old boy inside the bus went to the hospital, but MHP said they were not injured.