THREE FORKS, Mont. - A woman was killed and a man was taken to the hospital after their car left the road and landed upside down in a river.

Officer Kacskes tells Montana Right Now two people were driving westbound on I-90 one mile east of Three Forks when they left the road and went into the median.

He says they became airborne and struck a bridge, causing the car to land upside down in a river.

A man inside the car was taken to the hospital, however, a woman in the car was found deceased.

Officer Kacskes says they're still investigating how the crash happened.

Article updated at 3:09 pm with information from Officer Kacskes