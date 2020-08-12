Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... WINDS ARE SUBSIDING AT MOST LOCATIONS AND HUMIDITY VALUES CONTINUE TO INCREASE, ENDING THE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER THREAT. ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE STILL LIKELY THROUGH AT LEAST FRIDAY, BUT WIDESPREAD CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE NOT EXPECTED.