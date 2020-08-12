Update, 7:31 pm-
NorthWestern Energy is reporting the outage has been repaired.
BOZEMAN- NorthWestern Energy is experiencing an outage in the Bozeman area.
Crews are en route to fix the outage, and NWE says the current estimated repair time is 8:00 pm
According to their electric service outage map, 957 customers are affected by the outage.
The cause of the outage is currently unknown.
