NorthWestern Energy
NorthWestern Energy

Update, 7:31 pm-

NorthWestern Energy is reporting the outage has been repaired.

 

BOZEMAN- NorthWestern Energy is experiencing an outage in the Bozeman area.

Crews are en route to fix the outage, and NWE says the current estimated repair time is 8:00 pm

According to their electric service outage map, 957 customers are affected by the outage.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown.

Tags

News For You