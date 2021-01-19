BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Menagerie of the Imaginary Exhibit has an assortment of life-sized sculptures displayed at Story Mill Community Park.
The art exhibit is a self-guided tour for all ages.
The Menagerie of the Imaginary exhibit is hosted by The Random Acts of Silliness and the Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department.
There is 14 different sculptures at the park designed by local Bozeman artist.
Bozeman Artist, Kirsten Kainz said she wants her artwork to inspire more art in the community.
"Just a very big asset to have a community that can support the arts and creates opportunities like this to happen it opens up people's imagination it shows us the power of creativity and actually getting things amazing things are done," Kainz said.
The outdoor and self-guided exhibit is open to the public for visitation anytime during the park’s hours of 5:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
The exhibit will be open until Jan. 31.
One can find more information about the exhibit by visiting The Random Act of Silliness website.