BOZEMAN, Mont. - Multiple agencies were called in Saturday afternoon, on June 26, to assist the Gallatin Gateway Fire Department with a large structure fire.
Upon arrival, GGFD says crews found a home, with a walk out basement, on fire.
Water was hauled from a nearby subdivision with pressurized fire hydrants, and a handline on the property was also used for water.
Overall, GGFD reports the use of over 300,000 gallons of water used to battle the blaze.
GGFD received mutual aid from fire departments in Bozeman, Amsterdam, Halite, Central Valley, Manhattan, Fort Ellis, Bridger and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.