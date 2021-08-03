BOZEMAN, Mont. - An overnight storm caused damage to road and trail in the Hyalite Canyon Recreation Area.

A washout on East Fork Road past the Palisade Falls trailhead created some deep washouts on the edges of the roadway.

Custer Gallatin National Forest says the road is passable, but high clearance vehicles are recommended.

A landslide at Palisade Falls diverted the creek down the trail causing damage to the pavement.

You should use caution in both locations. If you find any other damage from the storm, you area sked to contact the Bozeman Ranger District at 406-522-2520.

Tags

News For You