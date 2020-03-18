BOZEMAN, Mont. - The owner of a Bozeman towing company whose employees were reportedly shot at two weeks ago while responding to a call in Bozeman is now the one in front of a judge. He is charged with holding towed cars and charging thousands of dollars for owners to get them back.
Jeffrey Nicholas McCown is named as the owner of MCM Towing in court documents. He's charged with five counts of theft, and appeared in front of Judge Bryan Adams just days after his company's truck was shot at.
Five cars were towed from the Hawks Ridge apartment complex on the weekend of March 8. On that Sunday, the MCM tow truck was damaged by a shot to the driver's door.
All of the car owners were cleared by police on any suspicion of shooting the tow truck, but they were charged extra fees for damage to the tow truck. One person was charged as $5,103, $4,000 of which were for damage to the truck's door. Others were charged around $2,600, more than some of the cars were worth according to court documents.
Jonathon Williams was the one of the car owners, but his vehicle was off the street 14 hours before the shooting. The invoice still charged the 18-year-old $2,600 to get his 2013 Ford Fusion back.
"It's ridiculous. And it's upsetting, and it's a lot of money, and I'm a college student, and I've got a part-time job," says Williams. "Y'all, I can't toss down $2600 for someone else's mistakes and I shouldn't be held responsible for them."
Williams - along with the other car owners - ended up getting his vehicle back without having to pay the extra charges. He says he wants the company to say sorry and change their business practices.
McCown is expected back in court on March 27th.