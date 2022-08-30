Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire

MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis.
Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
The Manhattan Potato Festival shared-
“Sir Scott's Oasis has been such a good friend to the Manhattan Potato Festival. While the entire community & the many Oasis patrons will dearly miss this icon of an establishment, we wish Scott & Marie, the Westphal family, & the Oasis staff much happiness in the next chapters of their lives. Huge, heartfelt thanks for your years of dedicated service to the Manhattan community... for all of the delicious food & fun... for your support of hundreds of events and countless businesses & organizations in the Gallatin Valley and beyond... and most of all, for the many wonderful memories & celebrations you will forever be a part of. No one will ever fill your shoes! Godspeed and enjoy the journey, friends... you are so loved!
(*Posted with permission. Please refer questions to the Oasis.)”
They added in follow up that they are so very happy for them in their well deserved "retirement,” and added that we're excited to welcome the new owners and the new "brand" they'll be bringing to the community in providing another great place to dine!
Sir Scott's Oasis Steakhouse was established in 1972.
