BOZEMAN, Mont. - Two paddle boarders were found safe after being reported as overdue Thursday night.
A call was made to Gallatin County 9-1-1 for the paddle boarders at 9:00 pm Thursday, reporting they were overdue from the Madison River near Greycliff Fishing Access.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) said their volunteers from the Valley Section responded to the lower Madison River and deployed a water search team.
A Drone Team was used to canvas the river while deputies searched the banks and roads along the river.
Troopers with Montana Highway Patrol and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officers helped with the search.
GCSSAR reported the paddle boarders ultimately made their way off the river and toward Madison Rd, where a passing motorist picked them up.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue members met the paddle boarders and determined no medical assistance was required.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationists that even a nice afternoon float may not go as planned so take plenty of water, sun screen, and check in and out with someone when going on the river. Lastly, please take a means of communication as it can resolve an undesirable situation quickly,” GCSSAR said.
