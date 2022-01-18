Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches at lower elevations, with 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Meagher, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&