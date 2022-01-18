The following is a press release from the City of Bozeman:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman signed into effect this month a new policy to provide paid parental leave of up to eight weeks for City employees. The policy recognizes the importance of bonding and caring for a new child, and hopes to support parents during an exciting and stressful time in their lives.
The policy provides eligible City employees with up to eight weeks paid parental leave in the event of a birth or adoption, either experienced by themselves or with their spouse or partner. Qualified employees must have been employed by the City for at least 180 days.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich says, “Adding a new family member is both thrilling and overwhelming. I’m proud to say that as an employer we are taking steps to ensure that City staff have a means of financial support as they go through a big life event!”
Mihelich adds, “The City of Bozeman strives to be a best in class employer and already offers great benefits as a government agency. However, now more than ever it is critical that we do everything we can to retain the great employees that we have. This new policy is just another way for us to make the City a great place for employees to have a long career.”
Implementing a paid parental leave policy was identified as a part of the City of Bozeman’s work to be a more inclusive city. The goal of this work is ensure that every resident, visitor, and City of Bozeman employee feels welcomed and valued, and can thrive no matter their race, identity, or life circumstance.
Several cities and counties in Montana have enacted similar policies. The City of Bozeman is the first local municipality employer to offer a full eight weeks to employees.
See the City of Bozeman’s full policy on our website.
