BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Commission is back to their regularly scheduled meetings and have a few items the city of Bozeman may be interested in.
The first of which being the parking situation downtown. Tonight the commission will decide if the want to move forward with the idea of paid parking downtown and for a second parking garage at the courthouse.
Parking has been free for decades in Bozeman, but a little over six months ago the city reintroduced the idea. Several commissioners wanted to shore up a couple of things before moving forward with plans. There was concerns over availability of parking, which has led to the proposal for the new parking garage. They were also concerned with residents who live close to downtown having special permits for zones so they don't have to worry about having to pay for parking all the time.
The city and county have agreed to build a second garage at the county courthouse site, but it still needs to be approved by the commissioners. The city also has plans now for neighborhood parking districts. With those worries put to rest, the commission could be ready to move forward with the paid parking issues.
What potential costs could look like is $1.75 per hour for on-street parking and $1 per hour for lot or garage parking. The parking garage would be cheaper cause they want folks to choose that first and that local would know that's the cheaper option. The idea of free parking for anything under two hours is also being floated around.
Local business owners are wary that paying for parking will lead people to stay out of downtown, shopping and eating elsewhere.
Also on the docket is to award the winner of the Noxious Weed Management Award. The commissioners will also be allocating funds from the American Rescue Act Fund given during the height of the pandemic.
A link to the live stream of the meeting can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.