LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A new general store is opening in downtown Livingston, and they are selling a certain specialty product: honey.
The business started as Alpine Peaks Honey Farm, based in Paradise Valley. Owner Donna Moyer said she and Bret Garretson sold honey at farmer’s markets and local events in the area for several years before deciding they wanted to expand and open their own retail store, to sell more than just the honey they produce.
Alpine Peaks Country Store sells Moyer and Garretson’s honey in plenty of different varieties, from habanero to peanut butter to elderberry honey.
The store also offers honey from other Paradise Valley and Montana producers, and honey from around the world. They haveMacadamia nut blossom honey from Hawaii, Manuka honey from New Zealand, and even rainforest honey and Patagonian honey, she said.
“It’s a pretty stringent process to get that here, but we love the different varieties that we have, and I really enjoy looking for different honeys. And of course, tasting it. It’s a hard job,” Moyer said.
In addition to the local and international honeys, the store has plenty of other products like salsas, fruit preserves, candy, herbs and spices, beeswax candles, woolen blankets and yarn and even beekeeping equipment.
The honeybees on the Alpine Peaks farm do not go through circuits to other orchards and farms, like many other honey farms, she said. So, all the honey produced is herbicide and pesticide free and made from local flowers in Paradise Valley.
“The honeybees can forage, you know they’ll go five miles and so they manage to find a lot. We have some natural springs for water source... So, it’s worked out really well for us. And we produce a really good honey,” Moyer said.
Moyer is a fourth-generation beekeeper and grew up learning how to take care of honeybees and produce honey. Her grandmother could taste a sample of honey and determine which flowers were used to make it, she said. She plans to teach beekeeping classes in the near future.
