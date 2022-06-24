PRAY, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte celebrated the reopening of the US Highway 89 bridge and visited with local businesses in Paradise Valley that have been impacted by the flooding on Thursday.
Gov. Gianforte said, "89 is a lifeline to Gardiner and all of Paradise Valley traffic started going across this bridge just in the last hour. This is tremendous just praise for the Montana Department of Transportation and the private contractors who worked 13 hours shifts hauling 5,000 tons of rock to get that open back up because they knew how important that was."
The Governor drove up to the Yankee Jim Canyon area of Paradise Valley and met with Montana Department of Transportation officials and employees with Riverside Contracting who have been working tirelessly to reopen US-89 to regular traffic.
On Thursday afternoon US 89 officially open to the public at lower speeds, restoring faster access to Gardiner.
After touring the newly reconstructed highway, Gov. Gianforte visited with Colin Davis, owner of Chico Hot Springs, to discuss tourism and recreation opportunities this summer in Paradise Valley.
Since the flood hit the area last week, the resort has seen 25 percent of its reservations cancel for the summer.
"There is still this misconception that the park is in shambles and roads are closed. We just opened the rivers yesterday, the park service opened all the trailheads... I mean there is absolutely everything you can do in the park and we are an area that surrounds the park," Chico Hot Springs Resort and Day Spa Owner Colin Davis said.
Davis explained this time of year the resort lobby and hot spring are usually crowded but on Thursday visitors were sparse.
More information and to book a stay at Chico Hot Springs can be found here.
The section of Highway 89 from Gardiner to Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park is still closed due to flood damage.
