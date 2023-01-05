BOZEMAN, Mont. - A paraglider was injured on the M Trail Tuesday afternoon.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSAR) reports its volunteers from the Valley Section along with American Medical Response, Bridger Canyon Fire, and U.S. Forest Service responded to the M Trail.
A hasty team and two secondary teams were deployed up the trail and a team of two Bridger Canyon Fire EMT’s established initial contact with the patient.
The patient was taken on a one wheel litter down the slope to the trailhead before being taken to the next higher level of care for further evaluation.
Their condition at this time is unknown.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists that winter weather can result in an emergency situation quickly. It is important to be prepared for the weather and have a safety plan for an unexpected turn of events,” GCSAR said.
