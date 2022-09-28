BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a special school board meeting the Bozeman School Board approved revisions to it's policy on human sexuality education to be in compliance with the Senate Bill 99 that was passed in 2021.
Schools will now be required to give parents a 48 hour notice before topics around human sexuality are discussed. Parents are allowed to opt their children out and review course materials under the law.
Health, family life, and sex education; including information about parts of the body, reproduction, along with aids education and prevention will now come with a 48 hour heads up before it's taught.
A link to to the new law can be found here.
