BOZEMAN, Mont. - After-school childcare programs in the Bozeman and Belgrade area are starting to fill up as the school year begins, leaving few options for working parents.
The Bozeman and Belgrade School Districts partner with several different organizations to provide care for parents who need to pick up their students later.
Greater Gallatin United Way offers the kidsLINK program at all Bozeman elementary schools, Belgrade Middle School, Saddle Peak Elementary and Story Creek Elementary, said Kimberly Hall, Greater Gallatin United Way president.
“We do everything from reading time. We provide a nutritious snack for the kids... the kids get to go outside and play or play in the gym if the weather's not cooperating. We do inquiry-based curriculum, so it'sa very fun curriculum based on fun exploration and games so that the kids can continue to learn after school,” Hall said.
The program runs Monday through Friday from 3:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at each of the schools. Parents can sign up for three days of care per week or five. The cost is $12 per day for one student, and an additional $10 for each additional sibling. Registration information can be found on theirwebsite.
While some parents may need to change how many days of care they need, the program allows them to change 3-4 times per school year.
The Gallatin Valley YMCA also offers similar care at the same cost. Registration opens a month ahead, and parents can sign up for the specific days of care they need, said Hannah Mallard, Family Programs coordinator. Registration for October will open in mid to late September.
Their care is offered at Ridge View Elementary and Gallatin Gateway School.
Some schools already have waitlists to get into these programs, like Ridge View, Mallard said.
Both organizations are actively recruiting more aides to work in the program, so student capacity can be expanded, and students can be taken off the waitlists, Hall said. Staffing is a high priority.
These are not the only after-school programs in the area. Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Montana also offers care and bussing.
