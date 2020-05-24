BOZEMAN, Mont. - As Montana reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are turning back to parks and playgrounds for their recreation. Parks around the state are opening to the public once again as quarantine restrictions are lifted.
In Bozeman, playgrounds are filling up for the first time in months. But parents still have to consider how to keep their kids safe from a virus that's invisible to the naked eye.
For mom Kelcey Lanse’s three-year-old daughter, being back on the swings is pure joy. But Lanse is a bit more nervous.
“I’m really leery about taking our daughter to a playground, but I definitely take hand sanitizer with me if I remember it," she says, adding that she almost always remembers.
Lanse, her husband, and their daughter used to go to a playground almost everyday before the pandemic hit.
“It’s still a little unknown," she says, "but we’re trying to be cautious about it.”
Michelle Rosengren and her husband brought their four daughters to the Story Mill Park playground on Sunday – including their five day old.
Her older kids have been staying active away from playgrounds for the last few months, playing on their trampoline and going to the pond.
Now that they’re back to playing in public again, Rosengren says she's making sure her girls put on hand sanitizer between each play set.
Parents have different concerns about how germs could spread. Lanse says a big fear for her is contact with other kids who might not be wearing masks or staying a safe distance.
But she's taking precautions.
"I’m just trying to remind my daughter not to touch her face or her eyes or her nose," Lanse says.
Rosengren is a little more concerned about how germs could be spreading over surfaces.
“I guess as a mom it’s always about surfaces," she laughs. "Kids are always touching everything and putting everything in their mouth.”
The Gallatin City-County Health Department says that social distancing is still required at parks and that staff with the outdoor recreation sites are continuing to sanitize as frequently as possible.
You’re encouraged to avoid crowds and to recreate in your own community to avoid possible spread.