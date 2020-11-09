BOZEMAN, Mont. – A group of parents organized a GoFundMe page last week to raise money for the Bozeman School District teachers and staff.
The page was created for parents to thank their kids' teachers for working in-person during COVID-19. All the money donated will provide free lunches to Bozeman teachers and staff.
"Teachers already have a challenging job every year, and now they have a challenging job during a really hard time, this pandemic," Crystal Stanionis, a parent volunteer said. "The group of folks that organized this and those who are donating to this cause want to support our teachers. They want to let the teachers know that we see them, that we appreciate them, and we thank them for all the work that they are doing."
The lunches will be provided from local Bozeman businesses.
"This is like a dual win. We support our community in any way we can," said Keri Zwerner, parent and GoFundMe organizer.
Volunteers will be dropping off lunches at school in the district for the next two weeks.