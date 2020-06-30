LIVINGSTON - Park County health officials are reporting there are currently three active COVID-19 cases in the county, and two other potential positive cases coming from Gardiner and Livingston June 19 through June 20 through surveillance testing.
The Park County Health Department says in a release the three people actively testing positive for COVID-19 are isolating at their homes and did so right away. PCHD alerted those who have been in close contact with the three people and getting them tested.
PCHD says the other two people possibly testing positive are receiving another round of testing to verify accuracy since they are "remaining well and have no other risk factors for COVID-19."
PCHD says they tested over 1,000 people within the last 10 days, prioritizing those showing no symptoms to see if COVID-19 is unknowingly spreading throughout the county.
"Cases remain low in Park County but are rising. COVID-19 is here., PCHD writes in the release. "It takes all of us to contain the spread of the virus. Wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance. Please avoid groups this holiday weekend."
PCHD asks those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to not leave home and call the Livingston HealthCare COVID-19 Clinic at 406-222-3541. They ask those who may have been in direct contact with someone testing positive to call the health department at 406-222-4145.