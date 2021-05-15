LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Park County Board of Health is meeting Monday at noon to review the county’s current mask mandate.

“The CDCs new guidance is good news for anyone who is vaccinated,” Park County Health Department wrote in a release. “However, because the mask mandate is still in place in Park County, this has created confusion for our community.”

According to the health department, the board of health is meeting to address the confusion regarding the mask mandate.

In the meantime, residents are asked to continue to wear masks in indoor public spaces, whether or not you have been vaccinated.