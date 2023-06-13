LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Park County Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way raised over $3 million in flood relief funds following the June 13, 2022 Yellowstone River flood, and their work is still continuing.
The foundation’s executive director Gavin Clark said the flood did not receive just local or national attention; this was a disaster people around the world were paying attention to and participating in the relief effort.
Over 400 homes or businesses were affected by the flooding, costing residents in Park County a place to live and their livelihoods. The $3 million raised in the Southwest Montana Relief fund went to help people get back on track.
At this point, one year later, the community is still not exactly where it was before, but it is being rebuilt.
“The future is bright. The result of all of this effort amongst our community is that we're stronger and we're more resilient,” Clark said. “People are still struggling and we're going to do our best, both the Park County Community Foundation and at Greater Gallatin United Way, to work with our partners all across Park County, both in the nonprofit sector and in the government sector and in the private sector to support our own.”
Clark said there were so many events, people and nonprofits that got involved to help bring the community back on track once flooding subsided. It was incredible to watch the display of community and neighborliness as people dealt with the fallout.
“Over the past year, we had a front-row seat to an incredible display of humanity here in Park County. Not only did neighbors help neighbors recover and rebuild from this event, but people from across the world recognized the importance of this area and the people that live here, and they helped, which was incredible,” he said.
Murray Hotel owner Kathleen Kaul is one of those displays of neighborliness. Following the flood, she put up several people who were displaced in her hotel while they looked for permanent housing, she said.
There are still ways to help, by donating to any number of nonprofits in Park County, like the Park County Environmental Council, Clark said.
