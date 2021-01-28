LIVINGSTON, Mont.- The Park County Health Department is starting their first distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for residents 80 years and older in Phase 1B.
A total of 140 Park County residents between 80 and 100-years-old are scheduled to be vaccinated Thursday.
Vaccines will be administered between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm at the Shane Living Center in Livingston according to the health department.
The health department tells us they are struggling to reach the age group due to everything being web-based and people in that group being more isolated in Park County.
The Park City-County Health Department says they have been phone banking for the last couple of days, and have had people call them for a couple of weeks leading up to the vaccination event.
So far, there are 300 people they need to vaccinate in the 80 to 100-years-old range.