LIVINGSTON - The Park County Health Department is starting their first distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for those in Phase 1B.
A total of 140 Park County residents between 80 and 100-years-old are scheduled to be vaccinated Thursday.
Vaccines will be administered between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm at the Shane Living Center in Livingston according to the health department.
The health department tells us they are struggling to reach the age group due to everything being web-based and people in that group being more isolated in Park County.
The Park County Health Department says they have been phone banking for the last couple of days, and have had people call them for a couple of weeks leading up to the vaccination event.
So far, there are 300 people they need to vaccinate in the 80 to 100-years-old range.