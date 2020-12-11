LIVINGSTON- The Park County Health Department gave an update on COVID-19 in the county Friday, reporting one COVID-19 related death in the county this week along with their daily number of new coronavirus cases remaining around 10 in recent days.
In a release, the health department says the number of new cases is slightly lower than in past weeks but is still too high.
Most cases in Park County are reportedly within families and their close friends, and cases are scattered around the county with a “disproportionate” number in the Shields Valley.
Schools throughout the county are seeing occasional cases among students and staff, however, the health department says there has been minimal spread among students in the classroom.
In regards to vaccines, the health department says they are hopeful that many of their frontline workers will have the opportunity for vaccination by the end of December or early January.
“Staff and residents from our nursing home, assisted living facilities, and group homes are likely to be vaccinated in this first round,” Park County Health Department said in the release.
In addition, there is now an experimental antibody therapy available for certain high-risk outpatient individuals with COVID-19 according to the health department. Livingston HealthCare is offering this medication to patients who meet the screening criteria.
“In spite of the Covid precautions we are seeing a spirit of giving and patience continues during this holiday season,” the release says. “With all of the changes ahead, and many unknowns, there is still much to be thankful for. If we all do our best to keep this virus at bay during the coming weeks, we may truly see a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year.”