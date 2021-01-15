LIVINGSTON - Over 100 households throughout Park County were visited by volunteers and Park County Health Department staff for the first round of the Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey.
Park County Health Department says 112 households in 20 preselected census blocks throughout the county were surveyed from Nov. 14 to Dec. 4.
According to the health department, the Centers for Disease Control developed the CASPER survey as a rapid needs-assessment tool for local public health and emergency management leaders to make critical decisions about the best response and use of resources during a crisis.
The survey used in Park County was tailored specifically to address local effects of the pandemic, and survey questions covered financial and housing security, hunger and access to adequate food, home life, mental health, transportation, and childcare.
“Results will be used to prioritize response efforts, identify needs and appropriate responses, tailor community messaging, monitor future changes in community needs and justify funding requests,” a release from the Park County Health Department says. “Survey results highlight that the pandemic has affected Park County residents’ employment, housing, and food security.”
A summary of the survey results says 36 percent of respondents reported they have lost their job or income as a result of COVID-19.
Data from the survey also suggests 21.3 percent of Park County residents are currently concerned about their ability to make their monthly rent or mortgage payments. The health department says the data is supported by the Low-Income Housing Coalition’s projection that 31 percent of county households are considered “cost-burdened.”
Of respondents who were asked how concerned they are about their household’s ability to feed their family in the next month, 20.4 percent said they are either “very” or “somewhat” concerned about their household’s ability to feed their family in the next month.
You can read the CASPER Survey Summary Page here, or view an infographic from Park County with more data on the COVID-19 survey here.