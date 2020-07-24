PARK COUNTY- The Health Department in Park County has updated it’s testing priorities and locations in Park County after the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services published new COVID-19 testing priorities.
Testing priorities and locates in Park County are as follows at this time according to their release:
Persons with Covid-19 symptoms, hospitalized or non-hospitalized. All of these persons should be seen and evaluated at Livingston HealthCare, 406.222.3541.
Close contacts of people who have tested positive for the virus and other persons identified as part of the Park County Health Department’s outbreak investigations (contract tracing). All of these persons should be tested at one of the health department’s facilities in Livingston, Gardiner or Cooke City. Please call 406.222.4145.
On-site surveillance-testing of frontline healthcare workers, including staff of long-term care and assisted-living facilities, coordinated by the Park County Health Department, 406.222.4145.
Surveillance-testing for employees of tourist-related businesses will continue through the Park County Health Department, 406.222.4145
Testing for asymptomatic individuals who need a test for employment, travel or pre-medical procedures will resume as soon as the Montana Public Health lab is able to increase capacity.
Following a COVID-19 test, people in the two highest-priority categories are required to isolate.
“They should stay home, not go to work, and wait until the result is available,” Park County Health Officer Dr. Laurel Desnick said.
The health department says surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals helps health officials understand if the virus is circulating in Park County without their knowledge, and isolation following a surveillance test is not required unless the test comes back positive.
In Park County, most asymptomatic people tested so far has been negative, and the first batch of samples collected at Park County’s June community testing event came back with no positive cases out of nearly 1,000 tests the health department says.