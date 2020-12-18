LIVINGSTON - The Park County Health Department Health Officer, Laurel Desnick, gave an update on COVID-19 in the county on Friday, December 18, saying things have been stable.
More than 100 people a day are being tested in Park County between Livingston Healthcare and the Health Department drive through Desnick says.
At this time, the hospital is operating at normal capacity and there have been no further COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
“The strategies to prevent the spread of COVID in Park County are working reasonably well right now. Individuals, families, businesses, and schools are all contributing to this success. Many people are limiting travel,” Desnick said. “They are wearing masks around people they don’t live with, and keeping group activities to a minimum.”
The health officer warned though things are fine now, that there are several hard weeks ahead with winter vacations, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations that could make cases of the virus rise.
Desnick says vaccines are on the way, but it may be mid-summer or fall before everyone who would like to get a vaccination can actually receive one.
Details on vaccines are currently limited, and more information will be provided as soon as the health department can get it.