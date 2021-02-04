LIVINGSTON - A new website has been launched that will provide all COVID-19 vaccine-related information in Park County.
According to Park County, the Park County COVID-19 Vaccine Hub website is a project of all six providers distributing the COVID-19 vaccine: Community Health Partners, Medcor, Livingston HealthCare, Osco Pharmacy, Western Drug, and Park City-County Health Department.
The six provider’s websites will be linked through the hub, and the provider websites are updated regularly with the most current information available according to the county.
Also included on the hub is the State of Montana vaccine prioritization phased distribution plan and which groups of people are currently eligible to be vaccinated will be highlighted.3
You can visit the Park County Vaccine Hub Website here.
As of the writing of this article, providers throughout Park County are vaccinating people in Group 1B, which includes people age 70 and older, American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications, and people age 16-69 with certain underlying medical conditions.
“The vaccine supply is increasing in Park County. The goal in creating this website is to have a centralized location where the community can find out information about vaccine availability in our communities. This will provide people with up-to-date information about receiving vaccinations,” Park-City County Health Officer Dr. Laurel Desnick said in a release.