Park County Opens Vaccine List to Age 75+ with a new Vaccine Hub Website

LIVINGSTON, Mont. – Park City-County Health Department announced they will begin vaccinating people age 75 and older and Native Americans and People of color next week.
The health department also started a new vaccine hub website this week where all COVID-19 vaccine related information can be found more quickly and make it easier to find a vaccine.
Thanks to weeks of phone banking and receiving calls from residents between 80 and 100-years-old, they were able to vaccinate more than 400 people at the Shane Center in Livingston over the past two weeks.
“You can hear it on the other end of the line, many of these people had literally not been out of there house in eight or nine months because they were so fearful,” Health Officer Dr. Laurel Desnick said. “To be called and invited in for vaccine was just for many of them the happiest day of the year.”
Dr. Desnick said they are struggling to reach the age group due to everything being web-based but have made a new vaccine hub website where all COVID-19 vaccine related information can be found.
They have also worked with several community organizations and started a “friends and family campaign” to get the word out to sign up for appointments to get the first round of COVID-19 shots.
“We’ve had people from Cooke-City all the way up to Wilsall, it’s a huge county, many of the people in our county and the older age groups are not on the internet, they don’t have computers they don’t have cell phones and so we knew that we had to have a plan to reach out personally really to almost each and every one of them,” Dr. Desnick explained.
Bevrlly Donahue received her first COVID-19 vaccine shot and said she just wants it so she can go out and keep living her life.
“You know when you’re my age, I’m anxious to do what I need to do, and we don’t know exactly what the future is with it but how are we going to find out?” Donahue said.
More information on the new Park County Vaccine Hub can be found here.