LIVINGSTON - Park County has released its vaccine distribution plan after receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the county.
Health Partners received 200 doses to vaccinate their clinical personal in Gallatin and Park Counties and Park City-County Health Department is still expected to receive 200 Moderna vaccinations according to the Livingston Fights the Coronavirus Facebook group.
Distribution of the vaccine will be done in two phases.
People in Phase 1A have already begun to be vaccinated, with individuals in the group including frontline healthcare workers, long-term care and assisted living facilities staff and residents and additional healthcare workers with direct patient contact.
Also included are dentists, home health providers, physical therapists, etc. The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be given to group 1A in Park County by January 6, and the second dose will be given to group 1A four weeks later.
The distribution plan says group 1B includes people age 75 and older, individuals residing in correctional facilities, American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications and frontline essential workers.
According to the distribution plan, frontline essential workers include:
First responders
Education and childcare workers
Grocery store workers
Critical infrastructure federal employees
Corrections workers
Critical infrastructure IT
Energy workers
Those in group 1B are anticipated to be vaccinated between January 15 and March 15, 2021.
Group 1C includes people age 65 and older, persons aged 16-65 with high-risk medical conditions, and essential workers.
Essential workers in group 1C include persons that work in:
Transportation and logistics
Foodservice
Shelter/housing construction
Finance
IT & communication
Energy
Legal
Media
Public safety
Water/wastewater
Essential government personnel
Those in group 1C are anticipated to be vaccinated between March 15 and July 15, 2021.
Phase 2 includes all remaining Montanans depending on vaccine recommendations. Those vaccine recipients are anticipated to be vaccinated beginning July 2021 and continue.