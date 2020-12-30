Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has extended the * Flood Advisory for... An Ice Jam in... Northern Gallatin County in south central Montana... Southern Broadwater County in southwestern Montana... * Until noon MST Thursday. * At 1148 AM MST, gauge reports indicated an ice jam. Law enforcement has reported the river channel is nearly full of ice and water levels near bank full. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly near Jefferson River near Three Forks. * Some locations that will experience flooding include...Low lying areas west of Three Forks. Ice Jams are unpredictable. River levels may rise or fall quickly with little notice. Livestock or equipment near the river should be moved to higher ground if safe to do so. Jefferson River near Three Forks is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&

...Periods of mountain snow through tomorrow morning... A Pacific disturbance will bring periods of snow to the mountains of The Rocky Mountain Front, Central Montana, and Southwest Montana, starting today and continuing into tomorrow morning. Total accumulations are expected to be fairly light, with mostly 1 to 3 inches on mountain passes and 3 to 6 inches above pass level. Regardless, this should be enough to make roads over the passes slick and/or snow-covered. Southwest winds will also gust in excess of 30 mph at times through some mountain passes, which could reduce visibility in blowing snow. Those planning on traveling over these mountain passes should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility and road conditions.