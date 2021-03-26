PARK COUNTY, Mont. - It has been two weeks since the last new COVID-19 case was identified in a Park County nursing home, however, Health Officer, Dr. Laurel Desnick, is reporting the county has lost another resident to the virus outbreak at the nursing home.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends touched by this loss,” Dr. Desnick said. “It has been 14 days since the last new case was identified in the nursing home, so we truly hope there will be no more suffering ahead for residents and staff.”
In an update on COVID-19 in Park County Friday, Dr. Desnick reported a variant of the virus that originated in the UK has been identified by the Montana State Lab in Park County.
Dr. Desnick said wherever the UK variant has spread, cases, hospitalizations and deaths have increased, and that they don’t know if the variant is the reason, but the county has identified more than 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Park County.
Cases of the virus have been primarily in young adults and those in the workforce and not seen in the elderly.
On Thursday, April 1, the Park City-County Health Department will be holding a special vaccination event in the Park County fairgrounds for all front-line workers in Park County.
According to Dr. Desnick, anyone 18-years-old or older whose work requires them to deal face-to-face with the public is eligible.
“All of the vaccine providers in the county are joining together for this special clinic so we are able to offer extended hours, both early morning and into the evening, to accommodate work schedules,” Dr. Desnick said. “Frontline workers, please visit the Park County Coronavirus Website starting Monday morning March 29th to schedule your appointment for the April 1st event.”
Vaccine appointments in the county will open to the general public, 18 and older, starting on Friday, April 2. First dose clinics will be held on Thursday, also at the Park County fairgrounds.
Dr. Desnick reports the county is anticipating at least 500 doses of the vaccine weekly for the county, and will continue to add more appointments as more vaccines become available.