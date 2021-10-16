LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Park County Health Department reported Saturday that two more county residents passed away from COVID-19.
“Our thoughts go out to family and friends affected by this loss,” Health Officer Laurel Desnick said.
According to Desnick, the hospital and those in the surrounding area are at or near capacity with patients seriously ill with COVID-19, and at times, it is difficult for them to handle patients that would need care in the Intensive Care Unit that do not have the virus.
The National Guard’s help at Livingston Healthcare has been extended for another month.
Due to a high number of COVID-19 cases among students, staff and families, the Livingston School Board closed the Middle School and High School until Oct. 25.
Businesses in the community are also reported to be struggling to stay open due to employees out with COVID-19 related illness or quarantine.
“Please avoid indoor spaces where universal face coverings are not being worn for the next several weeks,” Desnick said. “Vaccination remains highly effective at preventing severe illness and spread. We still have plenty of free vaccine.”
The first week of November, booster doses for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will start, and Park County will open registration on the Health Department website as soon as details are available.
In addition, the county will announce details for a clinic for the Pfizer 5 through 12 age group as soon as the authorization is finalized.
Vaccines for the flu are also available at pharmacies and clinics in Park County, and Desnick says a community flu clinic will be held in Gardiner in the Yellowstone Forever building on Monday, Oct. 18 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.