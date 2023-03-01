LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A woman was killed after she was run over in the area of Divide Creek Rd.
Around 7:45 pm Sunday, Livingston Healthcare reported to law enforcement that a deceased woman, identified as Catherine Sorensen, was brought into their emergency department, according to the Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler.
Sorensen’s husband had brought her to the emergency department and reported she was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the area of Divide Creek Rd.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying a woman who stopped along Divide Creek Rd. to help get Sorensen into a vehicle and to the hospital.
If you have any information on the woman, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050.
