Park County's third annual "Give A Hoot" raises funds for nonprofits

LIVINGSTON, Mont. – Park County's month-long giving challenge is going for a third straight year of raising more than $1 million for nonprofits.
The new change for 2021 is the Park County Community Foundations "pop-up" campaign office located at 215 W. Park Street right next to Dan Bailey's to get the community back together after the completely virtual 2020 pandemic fundraising year.
“We’re really excited to connect with our neighbors and friends and colleagues once again in-person when they stop in the office talk about our nonprofit community or just drop off their donation for the year,” Park County Community Foundation Director Gavin Clark said.
The 2021 campaign features 69 participating nonprofits, the most since the start of the fundraiser in 2019 where they have accumulated $2.3 million in donations.
Each donation will be partially matched thanks to co-challengers in the community and all money raised goes directly to nonprofits in Park County.
Farm to School of Park County is a great example of a nonprofit which used their donations during the pandemic to deliver meals to 17 sites across the county to take help students most in need.
“We were able to create a restaurant partnership with nine area restaurants to help take the burden off of the lunch ladies and in the meantime we were serving up to 1,000 meals a day in Livingston," Executive Director Rachael Jones said.
A full list of participating organizations along with additional information on how to give can be found here.