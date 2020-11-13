Park High students look to shovel snow for Livingston community

LIVINGSTON- After the first snowstorm of the season in October, Park High School made a call to action for community members to ask students for any help with snow removal for community service hours.
Co-Principal Dr. Lynne Scalia said the high school is concerned that opportunities for community service during the COVID-19 pandemic are becoming limited with in-person events being canceled.
“A few weeks ago, we had a two-foot dump of snow, I was looking around, my back was hurting from shoveling and we thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a great way for kids to get community service hours,” Scalia said.
Park High students are required 10 hours of community service every year of schooling and Scalia said those hours help students become activity leaders in the community as well as get them involved with opportunities beyond school.
“We instantly had kids out there shoveling and we said, ‘Take a picture of your work, bring it to us, send it to us by email and we’ll give you credit for your community service,’” Scalia explained.
If you live around the Livingston area and need help with snow removal throughout this winter season and know a high school student, Scalia said do not hesitate to call for help.
They currently do not have a system in place for Park High School to connect people but encourage the community to reach out and help during these uncertain times.
