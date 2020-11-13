Park High students look to shovel snow for Livingston community

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 60 MPH TODAY. * WHERE...GALLATIN, MADISON AND BEAVERHEAD. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE TREE DAMAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BOZEMAN IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS ADVISORY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MELISSA KILLSNIGHT, 18 MONTH OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, TAKEN BY NON CUSTODIAL MOTHER LYNETTE AMERICAN HORSE, UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL, NO KNOWN VEHICLE. ANY INFORMATION ABOUT MELISSA KILLSNIGHT PLEASE CALL NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 406-477-6288 OR 9 1 1.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MADISON, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL STRENGTHEN EARLY THIS MORNING, THEN DECREASE THIS EVENING. WINDS WILL INCREASE AGAIN LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&