BOZEMAN, Mont. - The middle segment of the Gallatin River has been declared “impaired” by algal blooms under Section 303(d) of the federal Clean Water Act (CWA).
A release from Upper Missouri Waterkeeper says a preliminary finding from the DEQ in June 2022 showed the Gallatin River merits a Category 5 impairment designation as the river’s designated uses of recreation and aquatic life have not been attainable due to excessive levels of nitrogen and phosphorus.
This impairment designation means that, pending the creation of a pollution diet for the Gallatin, the agency must stop authorizing new discharges of nutrient pollution.
The algal blooms were reported to have been triggered by human-made nutrient pollution from sprawl development and inadequate waste management.
“This formal impairment designation under the CWA will prompt the formation of a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), a science-based, proven and effective planning tool used to identify pollution sources, and prevent, reduce, or clean up excess pollution, all towards restoring the health of a waterway,” Upper Missouri Waterkeeper said in a release.
An FAQ document compiled by Waterkeeper on the impairment designation can be viewed here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.