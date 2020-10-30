Pavilion in Bogert Park to reopen after collapse with a new name

BOZEMAN- After collapsing in the spring of 2019 due to snowfall, the covered pavilion in Bogert Park has been repaired and will be renamed after a donation from a former Bozeman resident.
The repairs to the pavilion are funded in part through a generous donation of $350,000 by the late Marcia Anderson who the repaired pavilion will be named after. Ms. Anderson was known for her legacy as both a local philanthropist and community leader.
The repairs finished on time and within budget with help from the donation, the city’s insurance and city’s general fund.
City of Bozeman’s Strategic Services Director Jon Henderson said the donation was huge for the repair as it closed the funding gap needed to repair the roof and make sure it can last as long as possible and be as safe as possible.
“We actually came up with a really creative design I think to replace all of the wooden sections of the exposed parts of the beam exposed to the elements with steel so this is going to be a permanent solution to costly preventative maintenance and other routines that are really difficult to have in place,” Henderson said.
Henderson mentioned that they want the space to bring back a sense of normalcy and expect to flood the pavilion and make it an ice rink for pick-up hockey games and ice-skating as it was before the collapse in 2019.
“It really is our only large dedicated outdoor gathering space for the community that has coverage and it’s open all-day, every-day to the public so it’s going to be host to countless family gatherings, ice skating lessons, occasional hockey pick-up, and everything in between,” Henderson added.
The ribbon cutting ceremony starts at 2 p.m. for stakeholders and the media but the public is encouraged to watch on the city of Bozeman’s Facebook page found here.