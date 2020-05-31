BOZEMAN, Mont. - One thousand people gathered on Sunday afternoon in Bogert Park in an expression of support, solidarity, and protest over the death of George Floyd and other minority men and women across the United States. Organizers say it was the largest rally of its kind that they'd ever seen in Bozeman.
“We have gone so long not being heard, so now’s the time to speak up," says Terry Bradley, a speaker at Sunday's Rally for Black Lives.
Participants at the rally hollered in support of speakers at Bogert Park, before taking to the sidewalks on a mile-long march down Bozeman's Main Street to the Gallatin County Courthouse. The group of hundreds successfully avoided any major injuries, stopping at red lights and yielding for traffic in a peaceful protest.
Organizers provided masks for anyone who didn’t have one and participants socially distanced from those they hadn't come with whenever possible.
The rally's focus also shifted at times to Montana's indigenous population, which sees indigenous members killed by police at a higher rate than any other racial or ethnic group according to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Organizers had only planned for just over 100 people to attend – but say that the event became the largest protest of its kind that they’ve seen in Bozeman.
Participants came with many goals but had a simple point, according to the founder and executive director of The Montana Racial Equity Project, Judith Heilman.
“It just comes down to black lives matter," says Heilman. "And it’s not that all lives don’t matter, it's not that all lives don't matter. It’s just that history and current day, it’s clear that black lives don’t matter as much as white lives. With all the killings that have been going on that are being filmed – they’ve been going on for centuries it's just that now technology has allowed people to film them."
The emotional wounds are fresh for minorities in the United States following the high-profile video released of the death of unarmed black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Just a few weeks after the release of video showing Arbery being chased down in the street by a white father and son, another unarmed black man, George Floyd, died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer (the officer has since been fired and charged for Floyd's death).
“You wouldn’t want anyone to be afraid to walk outside their house just because the color of their skin," said rally participant Twila Reovan.
Going forward, organizers and rally-goers recognize that the process will not be easy.
“We need to understand that in order to make this change it’s going to be awkward and it’s going to be weird and uncomfortable and that’s exactly what it needs to be," says speaker Bradley. "We need you to be uncomfortable in order to change."
For those looking for resources in their efforts to change, the following have been suggested by rally organizers:
Book: How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
Book: Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Book: The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
Documentary: 13th, directed by Ava DuVernay (available on Netflix)
Signing up for The Montana Racial Equity Project Monthly Newsletter: https://www.themtrep.org/how-to-help/mailing-list.html
Know the Nations who occupied the land you currently are on (iPhone app): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/native-land/id1194356597
Extensive catalog of antiracist resources: bit.ly/ANTIRACISMRESOURCES