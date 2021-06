BOZEMAN, Mont. - Due to bear activity, Sourdough Trail is closed.

Custer Gallatin National Forest reports the activity is at Mystic Lake.

Signs have been placed at Sourdough Trailhead, Wall of Death Singletrack, Moser Cutoff TH, South Fork Bozeman Creek and New World Gulch.

People are being asked to avoid the area for the time being and give wardens space.

Custer Gallatin National Forest say they are working with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to investigate the activity