BOZEMAN- Reports of drones over the Bridger Foothills Fire have the potential to shut down air operations.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest says drones are prohibited in the fire area, adding that if you fly, they can't.
People are being asked help responders by steering clear of all closures, including airspace.
#BridgerFoothillsFire - we have had reports of unmanned aircraft (drones) over the fire. Drones are prohibited in the...Posted by Custer Gallatin National Forest on Sunday, September 6, 2020