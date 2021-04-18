BOZEMAN, Mont. - A protest and vigil for Daunte Wright was organized Sunday by Bozeman United and Montana State University Black Student Union.
The protest was held at Bogert Park starting at 3:30 pm and those who showed up were encouraged to bring noisemakers.
The event is for 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was pulled over and later shot by Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter who reportedly intended to use her Taser on Wright but fired her handgun instead.
The event’s page on Facebook says Bozeman United, MSU Black Student Union and MSU ASIA are leading the Bozeman community in a gathering and nonviolent demonstration to express grief, rage, and demand real change at the protest.
The protest and vigil are happening until 5:30 pm Sunday.