GALLATIN GATEWAY, Mont. - People are being warned of high water levels on the Gallatin River.
Moderate flooding on the Gallatin River is expected and ongoing snowmelt will combine with rainfall over the Gallatin and Madison Mountains the National Weather Service reported.
Saturday night, the Gallatin Gateway Fire Department said the Gallatin River is at the top of its banks and is flowing into the ditches along Axtell Gateway Rd. in a few places.
People are being reminded to use caution when around the river, as conditions can change rapidly with more rain anticipated.
