Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Missoula MT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Montana... Bitterroot River Near Missoula affecting Missoula County. .A combination of excessive rainfall and snowmelt will cause the Bitterroot River above Missoula to reach minor flood stage tonight. For the Bitterroot River...including Near Missoula...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 700 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bitterroot River Near Near Missoula. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding to low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. At 12.0 feet, Flooding of farmland and some roads along the Bitterroot River from Lolo to the confluence with the Clark Fork River is possible. At 14.0 feet, Flooding affecting low lying areas near Mcclay Bridge and homes in the Target Range area is possible. &&

...The National Weather Service in Missoula MT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. .A combination of excessive rainfall and snowmelt will cause the Clark Fork River above Missoula to reach minor flood stage tonight. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 800 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Above Missoula. * WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. At 8.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 8.3 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Flathead/Mission Valleys and Kootenai/Cabinet Region. In west central Montana, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork Region and Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Rock and mud slides, debris flows, and landslips will be possible during this time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - An atmospheric river bringing intense precipitation to the region will occur and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood