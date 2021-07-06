Person injures rib after falling off horse near Ramshorn Lake

BIG SKY, Mont. - A person was rescued after falling off their horse and injuring their rib Monday near Ramshorn Lake.
Search and rescue teams located the person walking out with a group of people, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post.
Emergency responders brought the person to Big Sky Medical Center fore additional treatment.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer reminds the public to always have a method of communication, travel with others and be ready if plans change while recreating in the backcountry.