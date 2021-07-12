BIG SKY, Mont. - A person was rescued after falling off a horse on the Hell Roaring Trail in Gallatin County Sunday.

According to Gallatin County Search and Rescue's Facebook post, the person was on a day horseback ride, fell off their horse and received injuries.

Emergency responders used a single wheel litter to bring the person to an ambulance. 

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer reminds the public to bring a friend, reliable way to communicate and a plan b in place in case of an unexpected event happens.

