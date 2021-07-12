...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Mineral,
Missoula, Ravalli, Sanders, and Silver Bow counties in effect until
7/13/2021 9:00:00 AM due to elevated particulate concentrations.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 10:15 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Missoula are Unhealthy.
As of 10:15 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Butte, Frenchtown, and
Hamilton are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
As of 10:15 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Bozeman,
Broadus, Dillon, Libby, Seeley Lake, Thompson Falls, Helena, Great
Falls, Havre, and West Yellowstone are Moderate.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that all people avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.