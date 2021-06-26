WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - Personal fireworks are not being allowed in the town of West Yellowstone over the 4th of July weekend due to high fire danger.

According to West Yellowstone Police Department, the town will also enforce USFS State 1 Fire Restrictions within the town on all property owned by the town.

People are being asked to exercise extreme caution when recreating in the National Park and National Forest.

For more information, you can contact the Town Hall at 406-646-7795 or email info@townofwestyellowstone.com

Tags

News For You