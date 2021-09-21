UPDATE: SEPT. 21 AT 4:52 P.M.

Bozeman Fire says crews are battling a basement fire in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

Crews are going interior for offensive fire attack.

A number of animals are still trapped inside the house.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire is responding to a structure fire in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

Smoke and flames are visible from a single family home, according to Bozeman Fire.

All residents are reportedly out of the house, but a number of animals are still trapped inside.

Everyone is asked to stay clear of the area at this time.

No further details have been released. 

This is a developing story.

