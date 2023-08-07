BELGRADE, Mont. - One person is dead after a motorcycle vs. pickup crash.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the motorcycle was heading east on Frontage Road when a pickup turned right onto Frontage Road from Thorpe Road, causing a rear-end accident.
The 28-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
The pickup fled the scene.
MHP is are looking for a 1973-1974 Ford Ranger or F150 believed to be white in color, similar to the picture, that left the scene and they say this vehicle will have extensive rear end damage.
Right now MHP is asking anyone who saw anything or sees a truck like the one pictured to call their 24/7 communications center at 855-647-3777.
