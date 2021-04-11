BOZEMAN, Mont. - The non-profit organization CASA/GAL of Gallatin County planted pinwheels outside the Gallatin County Courthouse to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Gallatin County Commissioners proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Gallatin County and graciously let the organization put out 204 pinwheels on the front lawn.
The pinwheels represent the number of children CASA/GAL of Gallatin County served in the county in 2020.
CASA/GAL of Gallatin County advocate for abused and neglected children and helps them attain safe, loving, and permanent homes.
Since 2009, the number of abused children has increased 51%/ in Gallatin County.
CASA/GAL of Gallatin County, Executive Director Glenda Noyes said the county's numbers have gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We saw a lot more cases with domestic violence and mental illness because you know stress brings out those things even more," Noyes said.
Noyes said the pinwheels will be outside the courthouse for another week.
More information on CASA/GAL of Gallatin County and Child Abuse Prevention Month can be found here.