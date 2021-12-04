End of first quarter:
Defense was the story of the first quarter. The Skyhawks went three and out in their first two drives and senior linebacker, Troy Andersen had a tackle for loss of two yards.
Winds are blowing above 20 miles per hour at Bobcat Stadium so the Cats’ offense has a more prominent run game rushing for 15 attempts and 97 yards averaging 6.5 yards per carry. 0-0 going into the 2nd quarter.
Playoffs are underway in Bozeman!
Montana State Football (9-2) hosts the University of Tennessee Martin (10-2) for their first playoff game of the postseason.
Freshman Butte Native, Tommy Mellott will start at quarterback for the Bobcats as former junior starter, Matthew McKay announced that he entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
